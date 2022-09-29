The Coosa Valley Fair returns this year with a variety of new attractions as well as fair favorites.
This year’s event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds located at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
This year’s fair will feature three entertainment shows.
Circus Incredible is made up of 2nd and 7th generation circus performers. Lyric Wallenda of the “World Famous Wallenda” family displays her aerial artistry of grace, beauty and strength. Simon Arestov who is originally from Moscow, Russia, will amaze audiences of all ages with his jaw dropping acrobatics and balancing.
Space Adventures Thrill Show is a new show with never before seen acts complete with comedy, education, fun and thrills. Focused on the STEM curriculum, audiences will learn how the thrill acts are made possible. Starring award winning, multi generational performers, the show promises to leave you “on the edge of your seat in awe of the amazingly dangerous acts that have never been seen anywhere else.”
Frisbee Magic will feature magician, comedian, emcee and entertainer Michael Frisbee, a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
The fair will also feature ever-popular attractions such as a petting zoo, commercial exhibitors, pageants and of course food vendors and rides. Wade Shows Rides will provide this year’s thrilling rides including hand-gliding on the Cliff Hanger and the fun-sized Wacky Worm roller coaster as well as the Tilt-a-Whirl and Scrambler.
The fair runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Admission is $5 for adults and children over 6. Children under 6 enter free.
Prices for ride armbands (with unlimited rides) are $22 on Tuesday, $25 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and $30 on Saturday. Individual ride tickets are 4 tickets for $5, 25 tickets for $25 and 55 tickets for $50.