Contemporary artist Makoto Fujimura will be as this year’s speaker for the Cecil B. Wright III Integrity in Leadership Lecture at Berry College on March 23.
Fujimura’s lecture, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. in the College Chapel.
In his lecture, “A Kintsugi Journey: A Theology of Making,” he will discuss how beauty emerges from brokenness and the common call we have to create beauty and bring justice.
On March 24 at 5 p.m., Fujimura and his wife, Haejin Shim Fujimura, will conduct a seminar, “Beauty + Justice” at the Christopher Browning Pavilion at Oak Hill. The seminar is also free and open to the public.
As a presidential appointee to the National Council on the Arts from 2003-2009, Fujimura served as an international advocate for the arts, speaking with decision makers and advising governmental policies on the arts. In 2014, the American Academy of Religion named him its “2014 Religion and the Arts” award recipient. Fujimura is also the recipient of the 2023 Kuyper Prize. He has had numerous museum exhibits including Tikotin Museum in Israel and Gonzaga Jundt Museum.
Educated bi-culturally between the U.S. and Japan, he graduated from Bucknell University and received an M.F.A. from Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music with a Japanese Governmental Scholarship. His thesis painting was purchased by the university, and he was invited to study in the Japanese Painting Doctorate program.