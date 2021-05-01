Two upcoming events, a concert by local singer/songwriter Scott Thompson and a golf tournament, will benefit Rome’s Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
The first is “An Evening with Scott Thompson: Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote” on Saturday, May 8 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion.
The outdoor concert will feature local singer/songwriter Scott Thompson as headliner as well as two up-and-coming songwriters showcasing their songs in the opening act. All proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, a child abuse prevention agency serving Rome/Floyd County families since 1991.
“An Evening with Scott Thompson is new to our event line-up”, said Kelly Sanker, Vice President of the Family Resource Center Board and one of the event organizers. “Demand for our services is up and during this high stress time our services are needed more than ever.” Co-host Julie Blanton Smith states, “We are excited to provide a live and in-person event that is more intimate in scale and that includes one of our favorite musicians. I’m so glad that we can support an agency that makes a difference to overwhelmed families.”
Guests will be seated in pre-assigned 8x8 boxes under a covered but open air pavilion (maximum 4 people per box). Masks are required outside of assigned seating. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Ticket options range from $150 (standard space for four; guests bring own lawn chairs) to $500 (front row seating that provides a table and seating for four). Boxed meals are available for purchase from The Season Events (no outside food or beverage permitted). A cash bar is available with one free drink ticket per person included in ticket price.
Meals and event tickets can be purchased online at https://www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/AnEveningwithScottThompson
The second event is the 10th Annual “Tee Off Against Child Abuse” golf tournament.
The tournament is set for Friday, May 14, at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome.
Family Resource Center board member Ben Levy has led this event for several years and said “The Family Resource Center is an important part of our community and their services help overwhelmed families find their footing again. Their services are needed more than ever…and golfing is a great way to have fun and give back.”
Several team and sponsorship options remain, ranging in price from $450-$650. In addition, there are sign sponsor opportunities that are a great way to recognize businesses or individuals at $150 each.
“Families are under a great deal of stress and some feel very isolated,” Bartleson said. “Through our Exchange Parent Aide program, we bring support and information to families who need it most — and we help keep children safe.”
Registration for the Four-Man Scramble includes breakfast, lunch and carts. Registration forms and more information is available on the events page at www.frcrome.org. Individuals who may not golf but still want to support local child abuse prevention efforts can also participate by making a general contribution. All the funds remain in the Rome and Floyd County community.
Founded in 1991, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home parenting and life skills education to families who are feeling overwhelmed. The beauty of the program is that the agency and the parents it serves partner together.
For additional information, visit online at www.frcrome.org or call 706-290-0764.