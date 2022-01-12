As the famous Rome Clocktower turns 150, the city’s got a full calendar of events so community members can participate and celebrate the iconic structure.
A very special 150th birthday part is planned on Jan. 27 at Clocktower Hill starting at 11:30 a.m. The celebration will be 1870s style with music, a short ceremony and cake. That evening, the public can view a display of Rome Clocktower art at the Rome Area History Center.
Pieces in the display have been made by artists of all ages and abilities. Awards for creativity will be announced at 5:30 p.m.
The Rome Area History Center will host a “Build Your Own Clocktower” Craft Night on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 4-6 p.m. Drop-in for instruction and templates to build your own. The class is $5. Spaces can be reserved online at RomeGeorgia.org/Clocktower. All participants are encouraged to enter their art in the Rome Clocktower Art display.
Community members can learn the history of the Rome Clocktower from conception to construction to alterations in a monthly lecture series held at The Rome Area History Center. The series will be held the second Friday of eaach month, April through September. Rome History Center Director, Selena Tilly, will share stories and unique insights each month. Tickets are $5 (free for History Center members).
Enjoy a “Night with the Stars: Stargazing Event” on Friday, April 1. View the stars and planets through telescopes from Clocktower Hill. Learn about the constellations and the universe. Details will be posted closer to date on how to secure your timeslot.
Monthly Clocktower Tours will return Saturday, April 1. Guests can climb the steps to the very top of the clocktower to see the best views of Rome while Learning the history of Rome in painted murals depicting the founding of Rome through present day on the interior of the tower. Tours will be offered the first Saturday of the month, April through September. Tickets are $10.
The Rome Area History Center will host a Rome Clocktower History special exhibit of the Clocktower and the Rome Fire Department. The exhibit will open Wednesday, April 13 and will run through September. Entry is free.
Storyteller, Bob Harris will share wonderful tales of Rome and the Clocktower on the lawn of the Clocktower Hill on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. Admission is free.
Aspiring artists or just those who enjoy being creative can celebrate with a painting party on Friday, May 6. Guests can create their own Clocktower masterpiece and enjoy “Clocktail drinks” on the deck overlooking downtown Rome with views of the river and the Clocktower. Artist Kristi Kent will facilitate the event and guide participants through the painting. The event will be held at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. The cost waill be $40 per person; all proceeds will benefit the Clocktower Restoration Fund.
All ticketed events held at the Rome Clocktower benefit the Rome Clocktower Restoration Fund. The Rome Area History Center is a non-profit; all ticketed events held at the center benefit the Rome Area History Center.
For more details on the Rome Clocktower 150th Birthday Kickoff and events planned for the year, visit: RomeGeorgia.org/Clocktower