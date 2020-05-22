WEEKEND
Unity Baptist Church, 2361 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will hold an outside Preaching & Singing Jubilee on Saturday, May 23, at 5 p.m. to benefit Brylee Dover. Singers are The Lamberts, Butch Reeves and Marion Leroy. Hamburger and hot dog Food plates are $5 each. Bring your own chairs. All social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Rome Shakespeare Festival will hold open auditions on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 1-5 p.m. each day. Auditions are by appointment in groups of five. Reserve a time slot by calling 770-289-3215. The River Arts District Playhouse is at 233 N. Fifth Ave.
MONDAY
The Rome Area History Center is hosting a Memorial Day Salute to Veterans on Monday, May 25, at 11:30 a.m. in the front of the history center, 305 Broad St. American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 will perform a 21-gun salute. Watch the tribute live on the Rome Area History Center Facebook Page. Participants may also watch in-person, but are asked to practice social distancing.
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will feature a virtual Shannon Memorial Day, starting at noon Monday, May 25. Due to COVID-19, the public assembly is canceled but the community is invited to the full ceremony online at wattersdistrictcouncil.org.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a work session Thursday, June 4, at 8 a.m. in the board room at 600 Riverside Parkway. Social distancing practices will be observed. To call in to the meeting, dial 1-629-888-0902 and use PIN# 355759479#.
ONGOING
The Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court is encouraging veterans to have their DD-214 discharge document recorded by bringing it to the clerk’s office at the judicial center, Suite 101, 3 Government Plaza. They will then be able to provide a certified copy if needed. The service is free.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, please contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
CANCELLATIONS
Because of the coronavirus, the Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Reunion scheduled for June 6 will not be held but will be postponed until Sept. 19. It will still be held at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Please notify friends and families of this change.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church has canceled its One Thousand Women in White program that had been scheduled for June 7, due to the COVID-19 health emergency and social distancing guidelines.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June are canceled. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.