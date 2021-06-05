SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop on “Making Hypertufa Troughs” at noon Saturday, June 5, at Chieftains Museum on Riverside Parkway. Preregistration and a $10 supply fee are required. Class is limited to 20 people. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, to sign up.
Fairview Baptist Church, 2348 Old Cedartown Highway SE in Lindale, will have an inside and outside yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. All proceeds will go towards children’s camps for this summer.
The Northwest Georgia Red Cross is offering a free virtual resiliency workshop from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, to help local active duty and veteran military families better handle stress. To attend, register online at RedCross.org/WorkshopNWGA.
Pisgah Baptist Church will host a Block Party from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Martha’s Skillet, 4590 Alabama Highway. Food, games, snacks, crafts and registration for Vacation Bible School that starts Monday.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road, will have Brotherhood Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5. Rev. Craig Roland will be preaching. For more information, contact Jerry Jacobs at 706-238-9060.
SUNDAY
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Highway, Silver Creek, will have Homecoming at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, with special music. For further information contact the church office at 706-235-2800.
Pre-registration for the June 12 Cave Spring Road Race ends Sunday, June 6. There are 5K, mile and walk options to choose from. Groups of four or more can get a personalized trophy. Sign up at Wire2WireRunning.com. For more information, contact John9897@gmail.com or 706-331-9753.
MONDAY
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, will hold Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11. Times are 6-9 p.m. for ages 3 through 12th grade, 7-8 p.m. for adults.
TUESDAY
Westminster Presbyterian Church and the American Red Cross are holding a blood drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at the church, 1941 Shorter Ave. To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter code: WPC.
The Floyd County Board of Elections will meet at noon Tuesday, June 8, upstairs in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus begins at 11:30 a.m. The meetings are open to the public. Attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines.
WEDNESDAY
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will hold a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at the RYDC, 200 Marable Way, for juvenile correctional officers, housekeepers, and food service workers. Bring a valid driver’s license, birth certificate and proof of high school diploma, GED, or college degree. For more information, call 404-294-3431.
THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. This support group is for those who have lost their child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call DeeAnn 706-936-9021 or Sandra 706-506-6108.
UPCOMING
New Zion Baptist Church, 2475 Morton Bend Road in Coosa, will have a Big Gospel Singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Glenn Wilbanks & Family, The PO Boys and others. Everyone welcome. For info call Pastor Cary Lindsey at 706-802-2866 or 706-235-5149.
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek, invites you to join us at “Big Fish Bay” for Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. For more information contact the church office at 706-235-2800.
All residents are invited to attend the Rome-Floyd Unified Development Code Community Kickoff Event to engage in the comprehensive update of zoning and land-use regulations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter will host the Dog Days of Summer Party from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at River Dog Outpost in downtown Rome. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at DaviesShelter.com/dog-days.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.