SUNDAY
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway, is holding a traditional worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Safe social distancing is practiced, masks are encouraged. All are invited. For further information, email covenantpresbyterianchurch.epc@gmail.com or visit www.covenantrome.org.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Sweet P’s at the Palladium, 69 Church St., at the back of Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Buffet lunch at 11:15 a.m. starts at $6.95. The meeting begins at noon. Guest speaker is Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne.
The monthly luncheon of the New Romans Club will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Coosa Country Club. Bob Henderson will speak about Birding as a Sport. Please wear a mask. Social distancing will be in place for seating. Contact Jane Franssen at 434-989-4994 or janeffranssen@gmail.com for reservations. Cost is $19.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 via teleconference due to the pandemic. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706-270-5000.
The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. To schedule an appointment please go to WWW.REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG and enter code: WPC. The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet & plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd will hold its annual SPAYghetti dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Rome Senior Center on Riverside Parkway. Cost: $15 per person, $25 per couple, $5 ages 3-10. Tickets available at Peggy’s Backyard, Wet Petz, Sue’s Barber Shop and at the door. Social distancing will be observed.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Silent Auction is accepting bids through March 1 at 4 p.m. There are five showcases at the library, 205 Riverside Parkway, with a special focus on history books and memorabilia. For a complete list, check the library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. broadcast on WLAQ radio station as well as YouTube live streaming. Celtic Service is available on St. Peter’s Facebook at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, contact the church office at 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.