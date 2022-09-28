FRIDAY
Mackey Masonic Lodge will hold their Annual Fall BBQ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, in the parking lot of John House Funeral Chapel, 9 Rome St., Cave Spring. Sandwich plates are $12, sandwiches are $8 and by the pound is $12. For more information contact Clyde Kennedy at 706-676-8078.
SATURDAY
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225 North in Calhoun, will host a Forest Ecology Hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The ranger guided nature walk will be approximately 1.5 hours in duration, with low-moderate difficulty.
MONDAY
Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, is having a Diversity History Display celebrating Supreme Court cases and new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to visit by appointment only. Call Norris Allen at 770-547-8369 for more information.
UPCOMING
Floyd County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. RSVP for lunch by emailing fcrwrome@gmail.com by Wednesday, Sept. 27. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m.; meeting is at noon. Speakers are Rome school board candidates Ron Roach and Dr. Jenny Carpenter.
NAMI Rome’s annual candlelight service recognizing people living with mental illnesses and their families will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Church at Rome, 246 N. Fifth Ave. Georgia DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald will speak. The community is invited. For more information contact NAMI Rome, 706-506-5010.
The Rome Social Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Program is “Haunted Tours in Rome.” Cost is $25. For reservations contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net; call 706-232-6134; or text 770-757-5515.
Our House, a domestic violence shelter in Polk County, is holding a Stand Up for Hope Comedy Night fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 at StandUpForHope.com.
Rome Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95 is sponsoring a Veterans Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway. Cover charge of $10 per couple. Door prize drawings. Snack bar will be open, no alcohol will be served.
The Armuchee High School classes of 1956 and 1957 will jointly meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon at Roma Mia, 3401 Martha Berry Highway.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Hardback Used Book Sale will run through Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Special price sale days are Tuesday through Saturday. Nonprofits, schools, churches and other community organizations may pick up free books on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
