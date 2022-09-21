Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host its annual Finster Fest art and music festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5. Free parking and shuttle at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden. Handicap parking available on site.
The Pepperell High School Class of 1972 will hold their 50 year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Contact phsclassof72@gmail.com for more information if you are interested in attending.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Drive through only. Menu is BBQ sandwiches, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome!
The Friends of the Library Hardback Used Book Sale will run from Saturday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The preview sale is Saturday, Sept. 24, tickets are $5, free to members. Special price sale days are Tuesday through Saturday. Nonprofits, schools, churches and other community organizations may pick up free books on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
