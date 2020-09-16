THURSDAY
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The meetings are public.
SATURDAY
Farmers to Families Food Distribution at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be 1,000 boxes of farm fresh food available. This is a drive-through event.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold a grand opening of a second headquarters at 1429 N. Broad St. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. State Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, who endorsed President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker. A free hot dog lunch will be provided. The satellite office will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Lovejoy Baptist Church will hold its annual Rev. J.L. Vaughn Scholarship Program virtually this year, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, following the morning service on Facebook Live.
UPCOMING
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, Inc 17 E. Pennington Ave, will be giving away free groceries on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID required. For more information call 706-234-6413.
Southern Cruisers riding club, Rome chapter, will host its annual Cruisin’ for St. Jude benefit for the children’s hospital on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Easy Living Yamaha & Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration is $30 for rider and passenger and starts at 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. escorted ride. Music, food, door prizes and auction activities also will be set up on site.
ONGOING
Rome Ga. Cares is accepting donations of money and supplies for Hurricane Laura victims through Friday, Sept. 18, at the North Rome Church of God warehouse behind the church at 1929 N Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Requested supplies for relief buckets: bleach, wipes, water (cases), trash bags, Dawn soap, COVID-19 masks, bug spray, scrub pads, sponges, gloves, blue tarps, any cleaning supplies.
Bids for the Friends of the Library silent auction will continue until Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the library. For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, check the Library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is now reopened. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children. A semi-annual sale is underway with all items 50% off this month.
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours the first two weekends in October. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station’s website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum resumed Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, five pairs of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
