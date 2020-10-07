WEDNESDAY
The NWGa Center For Independent Living monthly (Virtual) Access Collaborative will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, featuring Claudia Hamilton of Harmless Initiative Partner. For the Zoom meeting link, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825.
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Rome on Oct. 7, from 3-7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave.; and on Oct. 22 from 2-7 p.m. at the office at 112 John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible.
THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call Sandra at 706-506-6108 or DeeAnn at 706-936-9021.
FRIDAY
The Northwest Georgia Public Health District and Dr. Ray McKoy will conduct a free pop-up COVID-19/flu shot clinic Friday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave. Anyone may get tested for COVID-19, and anyone over six months of age may get a flu shot while supplies last.
SATURDAY
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will have a BBQ plate and singing fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 10, to benefit Pastor Buddy Carter who recently suffered a stroke. Plate sales start at 10 a.m. at $8 for pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, and bun. Singing will be outdoors with plenty of room for social distancing and will start at 3 p.m. Bring a folding chair or blanket.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon, Floyd Against Drugs and Floyd Medical Center will be holding a “Hit the Bin” Drug Drop to collect old prescription drugs in conjunction with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at the FMC corporate offices, 420 E. Second Ave. Sharpes Southern Smoke Shack will be on hand with food.
Cars on Broad will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon until 5 p.m. The annual Armuchee Ruritan Club-sponsored event will adjust its normal display to observe social-distancing practices.
SUNDAY
State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Black’s Bluff Road in Cave Spring, will have Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. Singing group One Touch will perform. Rodger Whorton will be preaching. Lunch will be after the service.
ONGOING
Bids for the Friends of the Library silent auction will continue until Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the library. For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, check the library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is holding a Ladies Boutique BlowOut Sale at 75% off. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children.
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours this weekend, Oct. 8-9. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.