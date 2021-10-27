WEDNESDAY
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, will hold a Teletown Hall meeting at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. To sign up to attend, visit TinyUrl.com/yfqqdjy6.
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the ROC Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave. in Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance committees meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is public. For additional information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Highway, Silver Creek, will have a Fall Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be games, treats, face painting, pony rides and food. Everything is free. Bring your children and join us. For further information, please call the church office at 706-235-2800.
The Downtown Rome Candy Crawl returns during the week of Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Oct. 30. Costumed children 12 and under are invited to “Trick or Treat” with their parents at businesses displaying a candy corn sign in their window.
THURSDAY
The students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will sponsor a cook-out and basketball free throw on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-5 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, for ages 6 to 14, free throw for children 10 to 14. Respond by Thursday, Oct. 28, by calling 770-547-8369 or emailing kenney.allen41@gmail.com, if you are planning to attend. Everything is free. Children are to be chaperoned by parents.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away free groceries on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID needed. For more information, call 706-234-6413.
FRIDAY
The Office of Downtown Development and the Business Improvement District will present “Hocus Pocus” at a free movie night on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Town Green beginning at dusk. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
In person absentee voting continues at the Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, Monday-Friday, Oct. 25-29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Rome City Board of Education and Commissioners’ seats.
SATURDAY
Revive 2021 Women’s Event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Life Church of Rome, 19 John Davenport Drive. Tickets are $25 and include breakfast, lunch and a small gift. They are available at LcRome.CcbChurch.com under “Forms.” For more information, email revivewomensevent@gmail.com.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Tree Spotting with Terry Paige” at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Floyd County Lock and Dam, 181 Lock and Dam Road, SW. Check in at the Trading Post. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Social distancing will be required.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at The Palladium, 69 Church St., on the fairgrounds. Guest speaker will be nationally known author and evangelist, Dr. Alveda King.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Bob Henderson will discuss climate change and Mary Margaret Mauer will talk about Restoration Rome. For reservations contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd is having its annual Wags, Whiskers and Wine dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Lawrence Preserve, 127 Winding Road. Entertainment, libations, and a silent auction are planned. Tickets are available until Thursday, Nov. 4, at Backyard Pet Boutique, Wet Petz, and Sue’s Barber Shop.
Georgia Legal Services Program “Ask a Lawyer Day” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza. Low-income clients can get help with civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment For more information, call 706-291-5190.
The Model Ruritan Club will have a Brunswick stew sale on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Model Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gallons are $28, with half gallons and quarts also for sale. To place a preorder or for any questions, call Les Hopper at 706-266-7343 or Larry Meeks at 706-234-4124. The Friendly River Homemakers Club will also be having a Bake Sale.
Sherwood church, 1 Goodman Road, will host a free community wide Night of Hope event from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening concert featuring As Isaac. Food, s’mores and a drawing to win a car. Register for tickets by Nov. 10 at SherwoodRome.com/events.
The nonprofit TMMA Farms and Sanctuary, 1570 Halks Valley Road in Trion, is holding a black tie dinner fundraiser called “Night at the Sanctuary” from 3:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For tickets and more information, visit TmmaFarms.com.
The Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November Homemakers Bazaar” will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Handmade crafts, home baked/canned foods, door prizes. Admission is free.
The 2021 Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Float entries are $100 and the deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Applications are available at RomeChristmasParade.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached to email submissions but can not be accepted alone.