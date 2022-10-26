SATURDAY
The Friends of the Library Fall Silent Auction is underway through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Five showcases. For a complete list of items, visit shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase.
PAWS dog adoption and microchip event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Toles, Temple & Wright, 611 Turner McCall Blvd. Jamwich Food Truck will be selling food.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Tree Spotting with Terry, Keith and John” on Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. starting at the Floyd County Extension Office on the Fourth Avenue side under the flag pole. Wear comfortable walking shoes. For questions, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $25. Program is a member expo of arts, crafts, hobbies and services. For reservations contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5515 (text).
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will celebrate their 100th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6. Everyone invited. Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday prayer breakfast at 9:30 am; Sunday service at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., dinner at 1:30 p.m. For more information call 678 986-0285.
Join the Southern Paranormal Investigators at the Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, as they present the results of their latest investigation. Tickets are $20 at ChieftainsMuseum.org/chieftains-store. Raffle tickets to be part of the next investigation are also on sale at $50 each.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders now for a Brunswick Stew Sale at Model Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit their scholarship fund. Gallons, $30; half gallons, $16; quarts $8. The Friendly River Homemakers Club also will be offering a variety of goodies. To order, call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343.
The Everett Springs School Reunion will be held for the final time on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Tabor Church in Everett Springs. Meet at the church at 11 a.m.; a covered-dish lunch will begin at noon. All former students are urged to attend.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec is sponsoring a Car Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ridge Ferry Park. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. and awards are at 1 p.m. Entry fee $25. This car show is benefiting Special Olympics and Challenger Sports. For more information, call Tammy Bryant at 706-252-6427.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd is hosting their Wags, Whiskers and Wine Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Preserve, 127 Winding Road. Dinner, music, entertainment and auction. Tickets are limited and available at Wet Petz, 610 Shorter Ave., The Backyard Boutique, 1201 Dean Ave., and Sues Barber Shop, 2510 Shorter Ave., or 706-506-1079 to reserve.
