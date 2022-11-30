WEDNESDAY
The Coosa North Georgia Regional Water Planning Council will meet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Bartow County Library, 429 W. Main St. in Cartersville. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. For additional details or to RSVP, please contact paula.feldman@freese.com.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications through Thursday, Nov. 30, for its 2023 Career Academy, a week-long, overnight program for current 9th, 10th and 11th graders who may be interested in careers with the DNR. For more information, visit GaDnr.org/CareerAcademy.
THURSDAY
The Rome Christmas Parade on Broad Street will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Avenue and end with a tree lighting in front of City Hall at Sixth Avenue. Road closings start at 5 p.m.
The Rome African Violet Study Group’s meeting will be on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Federated Garden Center, 100 East Eighth St. We will plan our Christmas party and the programs for 2023 followed by “play in the dirt.”
SATURDAY
Restoration Lindale’s Christmas in Lindale will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gilbreath Park and South First Street. Festival is 1-5 p.m. Parade lineup is 5 p.m. at Pepperell Primary, parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Everyone welcome to participate. Parade toy cruise benefits Pepperell students.
Cave Spring’s Small Town Christmas in the Country arts and crafts festival is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, downtown.
The annual Cave Spring Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Cave Spring.
Floyd Felines is having a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the East Rome McDonald’s, 1504 Turner McCall Blvd. For $5, you get unlimited pancakes, a sausage patty and choice of coffee, tea or water. For tickets, email FloydFelines@gmail.com, message through Facebook, or just come out that day.
UPCOMING
The City of Adairsville is holding its annual Christmas on the Square event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, in downtown Adairsville.
The NWGA Winds’ annual free community concert “There’s No Place Like ROME for the Holidays” will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation will host a free candy cane hunt for kids 10 and under at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Town Green in downtown Rome.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Coosa Country Club. Cost $25. Program: Holiday bake sale and Darlington Choir performance. For reservations contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5515 (text).
The City of Summerville presents their annual Christmas in the Park festival and tree lighting ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Dowdy Park.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will hold a Bluegrass Christmas Party from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Live music, light refreshments. Admission is $15; free for museum members, Chattooga County residents and children ages 12 and under.
Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation is hosting Playtime with Santa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Admission is free. The first 600 kids 12 and under will receive a free ball.
Rome DDA is hosting free trolley rides with Santa for children from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Town Green on West First Street.
Rome DDA is sponsoring a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” with The Grinch available to meet and greet the kids, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is offering its “Christmas Gift” silent auction of books and other items at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Monday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. For a complete list of items, visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcases.
The Rome Shrine Club is hosting a turkey shoot at their club, 104 Bells Ferry Road, every Saturday through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Please come out and support our work helping children with medical problems.
