WEDNESDAY
East Drive will be closed to through traffic near #14 East Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. while Floyd County Public Works crews replace a failed cross drain. Please use West Drive as a bypass to avoid the work zone while work is in progress.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is holding a virtual holiday party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, via Zoom or phone. Attendees will be entered to win one of several Visa gift cards. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. Call 706-314-0008 for more information.
The Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the Floyd County Extension Office, Suite 107 of the Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The meeting is open to the public. Everyone is asked to wear a facemask and practice safe social distancing.
THURSDAY
The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meeting is public. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
SATURDAY
A free virtual workshop on “Caregivers, Yoga, and Coffee” is being hosted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, by the Theta Omicron Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to mark Community Impact Day. The speaker is award-winning psychologist Dr. Roselyn V. Aker- Black. Register at Eventbrite by searching the workshop title.
ONGOING
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering Victorian Christmas tours every half hour from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19. Each tour is capped at six people.Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Berry affiliates and children 5 and under. Tickets must be reserved in advance at berry.edu/oakhill/victorian-christmas-tours.
The Friends of the Library is holding a “Christmas Gift” silent auction through 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases feature books and other items suitable for gifts. Visit shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library for a complete list. Proceeds benefit the library.
The AlAnon support group is moving its meeting from Transfiguration Church to Westminster Church at 1941 Shorter Ave. The time will remain the same, at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children.
