WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Ave., will hold a Veterans Day BBQ/stew/wings sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Plates, $12; BBQ, $16/pound; stew, $32/gallon, $8/quart or $4/pint. A second food sale and yard sale is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Tables available for rent at $10. Proceeds go to the scholarship fund and holiday food boxes. Call 706-346-0119 to preorder.
THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call Sandra 706-506-6108 or DeeAnn 706-936-9021.
FRIDAY
A Warmth for the Winter coat drive is underway through Friday, Nov. 13 at Pepperell High School, 3 Dragon Drive in Lindale. Donation bins also are set up at other Pepperell schools and the College and Career Academy, 100 Poe Ave., for new or gently used coats for primary, middle and high school aged children.
SATURDAY
The Rome/Floyd Branch of the NAACP will hold elections for officers for the next two years from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the KAB Center, 41 Washington Drive. All members in good standing can cast a vote. For more information call 706-204-4176 or 706-204-6112.
The Rev. Charles Dotson’s Memorial Songfest is canceled this year due to the pandemic. Instead, Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., and the Songfest Committee will have a fish fry from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the church. Plates are $7, sandwiches are $4. Proceeds go to the Thanksgiving day Love Feast. Any other donations can be sent to PO Box 161, Rome, GA.
UPCOMING
The American Red Cross NWGa Chapter, 112 John Maddox Drive, will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies free of charge. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or log on to redcrossblood.org.
A free virtual workshop on “Caregivers, Yoga, and Coffee” is being hosted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, by the Theta Omicron Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to mark Community Impact Day. The speaker is award-winning psychologist Dr. Roselyn V. Aker-Black. Register at Eventbrite by searching the workshop title.
ONGOING
The AlAnon support group is moving its meeting from Transfiguration Church to Westminster Church at 1941 Shorter Ave. The time will remain the same, at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.