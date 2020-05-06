THURSDAY
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by emergency conditions involving public safety. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706/270-5000.
UPCOMING
The monthly meeting of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of The American Legion will be held Monday May 11 at 6 pm. The meeting will be a combined Executive Committee and general membership meeting.
CANCELLATIONS
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Sirron for local youth, which was scheduled to begin on May 30, has been canceled, along with the May 9 open house. New dates will be announced later. For more information about the camp, contact Norris Allen, Sr. at gladysallen@att.net or 770 547-8369.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will not have their African violet sale on May 10 because of the coronavirus as most of our members are seniors.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to COVID-19. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June will be canceled at this time. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
