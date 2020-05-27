UPCOMING
NWGA Center for Independent Living is taking registrations through noon on June 1 for a free four-session “Employability” course for people who have disabilities. Session are conducted via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday from June 4 through June 25. To register, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a work session Thursday, June 4, at 8 a.m. in the board room at 600 Riverside Parkway. Social distancing practices will be observed. To call in to the meeting, dial 1-629-888-0902 and use PIN# 355759479#.
ONGOING
The Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court is encouraging veterans to have their DD-214 discharge document recorded by bringing it to the clerk’s office at the judicial center, Suite 101, 3 Government Plaza. They will then be able to provide a certified copy if needed. The service is free.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
CANCELLATIONS
Because of the coronavirus, the Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Reunion scheduled for June 6 will not be held but will be postponed until Sept. 19. It will still be held at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Please notify friends and families of this change.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church has canceled its One Thousand Women in White program that had been scheduled for June 7, due to the COVID-19 health emergency and social distancing guidelines.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June are canceled. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
