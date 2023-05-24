SATURDAY
The United Veterans of the Armed Forces will hold their annual Memorial Day Yard Sale and Cookout from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the corner of North Broad and Davis streets. A 50-inch smart TV will be raffled off. Contact 706-266-6200 for more information.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, May 27, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. The menu includes hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome!
Anamchara Gallery will host a free watercolor workshop, an introduction to professional methods and materials on Saturday, May 27, at 419 S. College St., Cedartown from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. RSVP required. 706-331-9753 john9897@gmail.com.
American Legion/Auxiliary Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Ave., will hold a Yard/BBQ/Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27. BBQ starts at 10 a.m. Plates, $12; Pound, $16; Brunswick stew is $30 a gallon, $10 a quart, $5 a pint. Proceeds go to veterans programs and scholarship fund. Pre-order or questions: 706-346-0119.
SUNDAY
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E.14th St., will have a Women’s Month Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Alisha Thomas-Searcy, former candidate for state school superintendent, will be the guest speaker.
MONDAY
The annual Shannon Memorial Observance will be held at noon on Monday, May 29, across from the Shannon Recreation Center, 40 Minshew Road. Featured speaker will be Capt. Daniel W. Gaines, US Army. Visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org for more information.
American Legion Post 506 (Grady Mabry) will celebrate Memorial Day at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 21 Peachtree St. The guest speaker is Mr. Marcus Flowers. Refreshments will be served.
Exchange Club of Rome will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr Blvd. Keynote speaker First Sgt. (Ret) Bobbi Townsend, former Arlington tomb guard. Wreath ceremony, firing volley and taps.
UPCOMING
The AGES Reunion will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road.
Goodwill is hosting a family Touch a Truck Job Fair at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave., from 1-4 p.m. Monday, June 5, with over 15 employers and large commercial trucks for educational interaction.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders through Tuesday, June 6, for its annual Brunswick stew sale fundraiser for pickup Saturday, June 17, at Model Elementary School. Gallon $30, half gallon $16, quart $8. To order call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343. The Friendly Rivers Homemakers Club Bake Sale will be at the pickup location.
Mercy Care is hosting A Day for Grandparents on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Outdoor activities, crafts, lunch and more. For more info contact Selena Hodges at 706-291-8496, ext. 3.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th Street, will host part of the community Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Former Georgia state representative Tyrone Brooks will be the guest speaker.
