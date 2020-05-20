WEDNESDAY
Dempsey Road in the Model community will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday while Floyd County Public Works crews repair a failed cross drain. All traffic will need to use Bert Road to the north and south to avoid the construction zone in front of 31 Dempsey Road.
THURSDAY
The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom on Thursday, May 21, at 4 p.m. For questions or information on how to attend, contact the Administration Office at 706-236-4630.
The Floyd County Democratic Party will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 21, from 7-8 pm. Attendees can join at 6:45 for social time prior to the meeting. Instructions for joining the meeting can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/552870632312971/. The agenda will focus on thhe June 9 primary election.
WEEKEND
Rome Shakespeare Festival will hold open auditions on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 1-5pm each day. Auditions are by appointment in groups of five. Actors can reserve a time slot by calling 770-289-3215. The River Arts District Playhouse is at 233 N. Fifth Ave..
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a work session Thursday, June 4, at 8 a.m. in the board room at 600 Riverside Parkway. Social distancing practices will be observed. To call in to the meeting, dial 1-629-888-0902 and use PIN# 355759479#.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
ONGOING
The Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court is encouraging veterans to have their DD-214 discharge document recorded by bringing it to the clerk’s office at the judicial center, Suite 101, 3 Government Plaza. They will then be able to provide a certified copy if needed. The service is free.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, please contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
CANCELLATIONS
Because of the coronavirus, the Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Reunion scheduled for June 6 will not be held but will be postponed until Sept. 19. It will still be held at the Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Please notify friends and families of this change.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church has canceled its One Thousand Women in White program that had been scheduled for June 7, due to the COVID-19 health emergency and social distancing guidelines.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June will be canceled at this time. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
