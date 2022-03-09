The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience will be the evening of Thursday, March 10, in the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids (ages 6 and up) make sock bunnies from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Walk-ins OK if seats are still available. Preregister at RomeGeorgia.org or the gift shop at 402 Civic Center Drive.
Join Toles, Temple & Wright’s Jeb Arp and Katie Edwards for a Home-Buying Happy Hour on Thursday, March 10, from 6-7 p.m. at Kingfisher Art Co., 7 E Second Ave. at the Ground Floor of West Lofts. This is a free presentation on the process of buying a home, the search and the timelines involved; with special guests from Greater Community Bank, Nook and Cranny Home Inspections and Choice Home Warranty. For more information email community@ttwrome.com or call 678-428-6323.
FRIDAY
“Ask a Lawyer Day” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, in Conference Room 332 of the Judicial Center, 3 Government Plaza, for low-income people who need help with a range of civil matters. For more information call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will host a meet & greet night with Southern Paranormal Investigators at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $10 at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
The Collingsworth Family will be performing at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., on Saturday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at iTickets.com or in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 317 E First Ave.
SUNDAY
The Anamchara Gallery will host a rally in support of Ukrainians and Ukrainian artists who are especially imperiled on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of the gallery, 419 South College Street, Cedartown. For more information see Anamchara Gallery on Facebook.
UPCOMING
Author Ashley Callahan will be signing her new book about a Rome native, “Frankie Welch’s Americana: Fashion, Scarves, and Politics,” at a free reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St.
The Georgia DNR is holding a free Hunter Education Course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 23 at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway. Open to 50 people. Must preregister under “Events” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.