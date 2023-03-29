THURSDAY
DIGS Inc. Spring Spirit Night fundraiser is Thursday, March 30 at Chicken Salad Chick, 800 Martha Berry Blvd., from 3-8 p.m., and SweetFrog, 377 Turner McCall Blvd., from 4-9 p.m. Mention DIGS and part of your purchase will go to help the local nonprofit pay off the mortgage on their house for women with special needs.
SATURDAY
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Ave., is hosting a community Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, for kids between the ages of preschool to fifth grade.
Scott Thompson in Concert with the Rome Symphony Orchestra at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Rock, folk and country. Tickets are $25, with discounts for seniors, military, students and kids. Available online at RomeSymphony.org or at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will be Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The Market will feature over 50 local artists. Free parking and free admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
UPCOMING
NAMI Rome invites the community to an overview of 2023 behavioral health legislation in Georgia on Tuesday, April 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. 3rd Ave. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 706-506-5010.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost: $25. Mitch Lawson will speak about community supported organic farming. RSVP by Thursday, March 30, to Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 770-757-5155.
Emmanuel Ministry Of Presence will host a Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Town Green in downtown Rome. Bring your lawn chairs.
Everyone is invited to Easter Sunday, April 9, at Kingdom Church International, 5415 Calhoun Road in Adairsville. Breakfast, 8:45 a.m.; Life Answers, 9 a.m.; Worship Service 10 a.m.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet for a catered luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road, Armuchee. Scholarship presentations and officer elections. An RSVP is required. For more information call 706-233-9120.
The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Spring Plant Sale at the greenhouses across from the Floyd County Campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, April 11, through Thursday, April 13, or until plants sell out. Flowers, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets, $5-$12; flats are $32.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold its 24th Annual Tools and Weapons Day with demonstrations of artifacts of the past from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Some interactive programs may have a small fee.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold Bats Along the Etowah on International Bat Appreciation Day, Monday, April 17, from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. Entry is limited to 80 people and sign-up ends at 5 p.m. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Visit GaStateParks.org for more information.
ONGOING
The Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild of Rome is having its 30th annual quilt show at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, with 49 quilts from 16 quilters on display through the end of March.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the 2050 Rural and Human Services Transportation Plan through March 31. Visit the project website at rhst-gdot.hub.arcgis.com to review the plan and submit comments.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.