Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a “Re-Imagine Recycle” hands-on craft workshop on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rome-Floyd County Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. The event is free, but space is limited. To register, contact Solid Waste Director Emma Wells at 706-291-5266 or emma.wells@floydcountyga.org.
The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble and guests will present a free concert at the Rome City Auditorium on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. No ticket is needed and everyone is invited to attend.
UPCOMING
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
ONGOING
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a free Diversity History Display at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road N.E., every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in February, for Black History Month. By appointment only. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770 547-8369 or email at gladysallen@att.net for more information.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
