WEDNESDAY
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmer’s Market has opened for the season. The market operates from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Wednesday and Saturday through Oct. 2.
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will hold a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at the RYDC, 200 Marable Way, for juvenile correctional officers, housekeepers, and food service workers. Bring a valid driver’s license, birth certificate and proof of high school diploma, GED, or college degree. For more information, call 404-294-3431.
THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. This support group is for those who have lost their child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call Dee Ann 706-936-9021 or Sandra 706-506-6108.
SATURDAY
New Zion Baptist Church, 2475 Morton Bend Road in Coosa, will have a Big Gospel Singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Glenn Wilbanks & Family, The PO Boys and others. Everyone welcome. For info call Pastor Cary Lindsey at 706-802-2866 or 706-235-5149.
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek, invites you to join us at “Big Fish Bay” for Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. For more information contact the church office at 706-235-2800.
UPCOMING
All residents are invited to attend the Rome-Floyd Unified Development Code Community Kickoff Event to engage in the comprehensive update of zoning and land-use regulations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, in the parking lot. All are welcome. We will follow CDC guidelines. For more information, contact Dahlice Malone at 706-346-0595 or Lynn Dorsey @ FB Messenger. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Alton Holman Heritage Arts, Inc., 30 Alabama St. in Cave Spring, is holding a day camp for ages 10 and up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21-24 with workshops in caning, leathercraft, knitting, and pine needle basketry. Students bring their own lunch. Fee $120, discounts available for siblings and parent-child pairs. To register visit ahhas.org or call 706-936-0411 or 706-331-2725.
Restoration Lindale will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 26. Parade lines up at Pepperell Elementary at 9:30 a.m. to start at 10 a.m. and goes to First Baptist Church of Lindale. Arts and crafts festival on South First Street is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wreath laying at Gilbreath Center is 11:30 a.m.
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter will host the Dog Days of Summer Party from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at River Dog Outpost in downtown Rome. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at DaviesShelter.com/dog-days.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.