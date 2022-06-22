WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 706-270-5000.
The NWGa. Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual town hall to discuss community accessibility from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, via Zoom. For the link or more information, call 706-314-0008 or email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners are hosting Bee Fest at Ridge Ferry Park, 373 Riverside Parkway, on Saturday, June 25, from 8-11 a.m. To contact the Floyd County Extension Office, call 706-295-6310.
Friendly River Homemakers Club will have a Bake Sale on Saturday, June 25, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway, from 10 a.m. to noon in conjunction with Model Ruritan Club’s Brunswick Stew Sale. Proceeds will support community service projects.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, June 25, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. Hotdogs, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert, and drink. Everyone is welcome.
A Stand For Our Nation public prayer rally is scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Town Green in front of the Forum River Center in downtown Rome.
UPCOMING
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Rev. Stanley Smith will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
TRED and Revive Cycleworks are hosting the Lucky Sevens Trail Running Race on the Jackson Hill trails on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. The 7K is chip timed. The 2-mile walk is not. Refreshments and music post-race. For more information contact Julie at 706-844-8509 or register at RunSignUp.com/Race/GA/Rome/LuckySevens.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, has an Electronics Collection Event set for Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
Dedication of a monument to the Deaf Priors, hosted by the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at Asa Prior Cemetery on Brooks Street in Cedartown. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library summer auction is running through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases have items related to British culture and history. For a complete list, visit Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
