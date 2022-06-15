THURSDAY
Model Ruritan Club‘s annual Brunswick stew sale pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway. The Friendly Rivers Homemakers will have a bake sale at the same time. Order stew by Thursday, June 16, from Sam Mize, 706-295-5153, or any member of the club. Gallons, $30; half gallons $16; quarts $8.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Bob Richards Regional Youth Detention Center, 200 Marable Way, for juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers, and general support staff. Bring your Social Security card, valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.
FRIDAY
A free showing of Emmy-winning documentary “13th,” about racial inequality in the U.S. prison system, will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. A panel discussion will follow. Sponsored by One Community United and the Rome GA Branch NAACP.
SATURDAY
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
The Pepperell High Class of 1967 will meet for their 55-year class reunion on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. Bring your own lunch and enjoy this casual meeting with no program. Contact Brenda Atkins, batkins39@comcast.net or 706-676-2762.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Master Gardeners are hosting Bee Fest at Ridge Ferry Park, 373 Riverside Parkway, on Saturday, June 25, from 8-11 a.m. To contact the Floyd County Extension Office, call 706-295-6310.
ONGOING
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone at 706-346-0595 for application information.
The Friends of the Library summer auction is running through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases have items related to the queen and the monarchy, Great Britain and British culture and history. For a complete list, visit the library website: Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.