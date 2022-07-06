WEDNESDAY
The City of Rome and Rome International Film Festival free movie this week is “The Iron Giant” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Concessions will be available. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
THURSDAY
TRED and Revive Cycleworks are hosting the Lucky Sevens Trail Running Race on Jackson Hill on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. The 7K is chip timed. The 2-mile walk is not. Refreshments and music post-race. For more information contact Julie at 706-844-8509 or register at RunSignUp.com/Race/GA/Rome/LuckySevens.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services’ “Ask a Lawyer Day” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8, in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters.
SATURDAY
Mountain Springs Church monthly gathering is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Singing and fellowship. Potluck dinner after the service. Everyone welcome, including singers and musicians. Turn off Old Summerville Road just past Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at the Berry wildlife check station and follow the signs. For more information visit MtSpringsChurch.com.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Wednesday, July 13, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., RSVP required. The meeting starts at noon. The speaker is Joel Thornton, on human trafficking.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, has an Electronics Collection Event set for Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
The City of Rome and Rome International Film Festival free movie this week is “The Wiz” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Concessions will be available. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will be hosting its free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23. For more information on exhibits and activities, visit Berry.edu/oakhill.
The City of Rome and Rome International Film Festival free movie this week is “The Goonies” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Concessions will be available. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Dedication of a monument to the Deaf Priors, hosted by the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at Asa Prior Cemetery on Brooks Street in Cedartown. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.
Paradise Garden Foundation will host a Creative Spirit Retreat at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville, on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is $30, online at ParadiseGardenFoundation.org or by phone at 706-808-0800.
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E Second Ave., is hosting a Homecoming Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Snow cones, food truck and inflatable slide for kids. Entry is free. Call to register at 706-232-3663.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library summer auction is running through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases have items related to British culture and history. For a complete list, visit Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.