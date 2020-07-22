THURSDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is offering a free two-part course on the Americans with Disabilities Act from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, and Thursday, July 30. To RSVP and get the Zoom meeting info, email Christina Hotlzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or call at 628-246-1825.
SATURDAY
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch of hotdogs, chips, dessert and drink on Saturday, July 25, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing, all meals will be take-out only. Guests should remain in their cars at the designated pickup area. Everyone is welcome.
SUNDAY
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., will celebrate Communion Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m. If the Floyd County COVID status becomes code red, with 25 or more new cases per day, worship will be conducted online via ZOOM instead.
UPCOMING
The Red Cross NWGA Chapter office at 112 John Maddox Drive in Rome is holding a blood drive from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. All donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Potential donors are asked to go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS for more information and to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible but may have longer wait times.
ONGOING
Georgia Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For an appointment, call 706-802-5329. For other sites around the region, visit dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site.
The Rome Area History Center is resuming free tours of the Rome Clocktower on the first Saturday of each month. Tickets are required for entry. Reserve a spot online at romegeorgia.org or in person at one of the Welcome Center, across from the Town Green or next to the Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets on the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has resumed in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices, by appointment only. Contact the Rome office, at 201 Calhoun Ave., at 706-295-6026. A full listing of field offices and contact information is available at veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
