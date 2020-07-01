THURSDAY
The Red Cross Northwest Georgia Chapter office at 112 John Maddox Drive in Rome is holding blood drives from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2; Monday, July 20; and Thursday July 30. All donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Potential donors are asked to go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS for more information and to schedule an appointment. Walk-in blood donors will be accepted when possible but may have longer wait times than those with appointments.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Ave, will hold a Fourth of July barbecue and yard sale on Saturday. The yard sale runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with barbecue sandwiches and stew on sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is rain or shine.
UPCOMING
West Rome United Methodist Church, 1003 Shorter Ave., will hold service in the sanctuary Sunday, July 5, at 11 a.m. The sermon is “Who will rescue me?” Attendees must wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
The Rome Area History Center is resuming free tours of the Rome Clocktower on Saturday, July 11. After that, tours will be offered the first Saturday of each month. Tickets are required for entry. Reserve a spot online at romegeorgia.org or in person at one of the Welcome Center, across from the Town Green or next to the Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
ONGOING
Georgia Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For an appointment for testing, call 706-802-5329. For other sites around the region, visit dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets on the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has resumed in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices, by appointment only. Contact the Rome office, at 201 Calhoun Ave., at 706-295-6026. A full listing of field offices and contact information is available at veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information about the cookbooks, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
