WEDNESDAY
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will feature NWGA Center for Independent Living programs and services from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. For the Zoom meeting link, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Lee Woodward will speak about the Family Resource Center and the annual poetry contest. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
THURSDAY
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is sponsoring Employability, a free four-part online class on employment for people with disabilities, from 2-4 p.m. each Thursday, beginning Feb. 3. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. For more info, call 706-314-0008.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet via teleconference on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1:30 p.m. due to the pandemic. The meeting is public. For additional information or link, please call 706-270-5000.
FRIDAY
Rome City Schools Pre-K registration is open through Friday, Feb. 4. Applications are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the elementary schools: Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End. Contact Director Scott Crabbe at 706-236-5050 with questions.
SATURDAY
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will be having brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, with Rev. Herman Stamey preaching. All men and boys are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 706-238-9060.
Protect Student Health Georgia and No Left Turn In Education-Floyd County Chapter presents a free documentary, open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 5, with showtimes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Cave Spring Hearn Academy.
Rome City Schools is hosting a recruitment fair for all positions from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the RCS College and Career Academy, 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway.
UPCOMING
The Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., is holding two Valentine’s Day-inspired arts and crafts classes on Thursday, Feb. 10. Kids from 4-6 p.m., cost is $5; adults from 6-8 p.m., cost is $35. For more information, visit RomeGeorgia.org/georgias-rome-art-experiences.
The Floyd County Commission is accepting nominations through Thursday, Feb. 10, of citizens to be recognized during Black History Month. Forms are available online at FloydCountyGa.gov/nominate or at the county manager’s office, 12. E. Fourth Ave.
Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama St., will host its annual “Souper” Bowl supper fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the fellowship hall. Homemade soups, stews, chili, cornbread and desserts. Eat-in or take-out. All you can eat, $8 adults, $4 children. For more info call 706-777-8761 or 706-777-3748.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Rome is offering two free, 8-week courses starting Sunday, Feb. 13. Family to Family helps family members and friends learn ways to support someone living with a mental illness. Peer to Peer helps people living with a mental illness. Both will be held in person, in Rome, on Sundays from 2-4:30 p.m. For more information and registration: 706-506-5010 or NamiRomeGa@gmail.com.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering continuing education Senior Scholars classes that will begin the week of Feb. 14 and continue through the end of April. Registration is underway. A list of courses, and registration information, can be found at Berry.edu/oakhill/educational-programs/senior-scholars. For more information, email seniorscholars@berry.edu or call 706-368-6789.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Thornton Recreation Center. The program will be on Fairview School. No food or drink will be served; masks requested.
TRED Rome Floyd is hosting Assail the Trail, a 5K trail run and 1.2 mile trail walk on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. For details and to register, visit RunSignup.com/Race/GA/Rome/AssailtheTrail.
The Way of the Cross, 208 Darlington Drive, will hold a youth fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Italian food will be served for donations and there will be a balloon pop for door prizes. Prices of the balloon will vary depending on the prize.
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway through Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. The showcases feature books and other items catering to a wide variety of hobbies and interests. For a complete list of items visit www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
The AIDS Resource Council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Selman’s Country Store, 4512 Martha Berry Highway. Homemade chilis, desserts, libations and a silent auction of works by local artists. A $25 donation is suggested or give what you can afford. For more information call 706-290-9098.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will conduct the annual steering committee meeting virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28. The meeting is public. Those wanting to attend, should contact Derrick.A.Eleazer@ICE.DHS.GOV no later than Feb. 15 for the information.