WEDNESDAY
Floyd County Public Works will close Little Texas Valley Road beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to perform maintenance on the bridge west of the fire station on Depot Street. Scenic Road can be used to bypass the work area.
THURSDAY
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will hold their quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
SATURDAY
TRED Rome Floyd is hosting Assail the Trail, a 5K trail run and 1.2 mile trail walk on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. For details and to register, visit RunSignup.com/Race/GA/Rome/AssailtheTrail.
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway through Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. The showcases feature books and other items catering to a wide variety of hobbies and interests. For a complete list of items visit www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
UPCOMING
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek, will hold a Brotherhood & Sisterhood at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21. Brett Clements is speaking for the men. Rosa Dobbs is speaking for the ladies. Everyone welcome.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is holding a town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Cedartown for District 14 residents. Preregistration for the event is required under the “About” section at greene.house.gov.
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, call 706-270-5000.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
ARF will hold its annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway. Tickets are $15 per person, $25 a couple, $5 ages 3-10. Available at the door and Peggy’s Backyard, Wet Petz and Sue’s Barber Shop.
The AIDS Resource Council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Selman’s Country Store, 4512 Martha Berry Highway. It includes a silent auction of works by local artists. A $25 donation is suggested or give what you can afford. For more information call 706-290-9098.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will conduct the annual steering committee meeting virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Anyone wanting to attend should contact Derrick.A.Eleazer@ICE.DHS.GOV no later than Feb. 15 for the information.
Georgia Legal Services will hold a free Elderly Legal Assistance Program at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Thursday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. for seniors who would like to complete a Financial Power of Attorney and/or an Advance Directive for Health Care. No registration is required. For more information, contact Angelina Vaquera-Linke at 762-266-0124.
