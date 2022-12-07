WEDNESDAY
RIFF will host an encore screening of the documentary “Her Name Was Hester” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Rome City Auditorium followed by a Q&A with director Brian Campbell. Tickets are $10 at bit.ly/3Umrwak. Those who had an all-access pass to RIFF can attend at no cost.
THURSDAY
Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation will host a free candy cane hunt for kids 10 and under at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Town Green in downtown Rome.
FRIDAY
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Coosa Country Club. Cost $25. Program: Holiday bake sale and Darlington Choir performance. For reservations contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5515 (text).
The City of Summerville presents their annual Christmas in the Park festival and tree lighting ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Dowdy Park.
SATURDAY
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will hold a Bluegrass Christmas Party from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Live music, light refreshments. Admission is $15; free for museum members, Chattooga County residents and children ages 12 and under.
Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation is hosting Playtime with Santa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Admission is free. The first 600 kids 12 and under will receive a free ball.
SUNDAY
Compassionate Friends, a support group for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild, will hold their 2022 Candlelight Memorial Service at Life Church, 17 John Davenport Drive, on Sunday, Dec. 11. Registration starts at 6:15 p.m.; the service starts at 6:45 p.m. To include your loved one in the slideshow, email pictures to tcfromepictures@gmail.com with their name, date of birth and angel date by Friday, Dec. 9. For more information call 706-506-6108 or 706-936-9021.
Lovejoy Community Services presents Christmas in Song at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave., featuring the church choirs and several special guests, including Christian recording artist Elizabeth Harvey. Masks required.
UPCOMING
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. The meeting is public. For additional information, please call 706/270-5000.
Rome DDA is hosting free trolley rides with Santa for children from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Town Green on West First Street.
Rome DDA is sponsoring a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” with The Grinch available to meet and greet the kids, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is offering its “Christmas Gift” silent auction of books and other items at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Monday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. For a complete list of items, visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcases.
The Rome Shrine Club is hosting a turkey shoot at their club, 104 Bells Ferry Road, every Saturday through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come out and support the club’s work helping children with medical problems.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.