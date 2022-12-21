Rome DDA is sponsoring a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” with The Grinch available to meet and greet the kids, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
CHRISTMAS EVE
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will have a Christmas Eve Eucharist at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. This will be the principal service observing the Nativity. A spoken service of Morning Prayer will be offered Christmas Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church will hold a Candlelight Communion Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. All are welcome! We are located at the intersection of Spur 101 and Old Rockmart Road SE in the Lindale community.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
In observance of the holidays and to allow us the opportunity to recoup, reflect over the last 12 months and to spend time with our families, the office of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth will be closed from Monday, Dec. 19, through Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
