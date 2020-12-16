WEDNESDAY
The American Red Cross is holding blood and platelet drives around Northwest Georgia in December. Rome dates are on Dec. 16, Dec. 22 and Dec. 30, from 2-7 p.m. at the Red Cross office, 112 John Maddox Drive. Donors will get long-sleeved T-shirts while they last. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Face coverings are required.
FRIDAY
Coosa High School senior Addie Blake is hosting a Blood Assurance blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. All donors receive a fleece blanket and are entered in drawings for a $400 gift basket and lotto ticket stockings. Schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/addie or by calling 800-962-0628.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering Victorian Christmas tours every half hour from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and Saturday, Dec. 19, capped at six people each. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for Berry affiliates and children 5 and under. Advance reservations required at berry.edu/oakhill/victorian-christmas-tours.
SATURDAY
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, is hosting a live drive-thru Nativity and canned food drive from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. Enter off of Garden Lakes Parkway. Donations will benefit the Rome Community Kitchen.
UPCOMING
Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome Inc, 17 Pennington Ave., will be feeding the hungry from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. For more information call 706 234 6413.
ONGOING
The AlAnon support group now meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. The time will remain the same, at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, is holding services in the Fellowship Hall/gymnasium. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m., Sunday worship is at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and, at 7 p.m., Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.