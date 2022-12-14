The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. The meeting is public. For more information, call 706-270-5000.
THURSDAY
Rome DDA is hosting free trolley rides with Santa for children from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday,Dec. 15, at the Town Green on West First Street.
UPCOMING
The Rome Shrine Club is hosting a turkey shoot at their club, 104 Bells Ferry Road, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come out and support the club’s work helping children with medical problems.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Drive through only. Menu: chicken casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome!
Bosom Buddies, a communitywide breast cancer support group, will meet on Monday, Dec. 19, from 6-7 p.m. in the boardroom at AdventHealth Redmond, 501 Redmond Road.
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road, will not meet on Monday, Dec. 19. Next meeting will be Jan. 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
Rome DDA is sponsoring a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” with The Grinch available to meet and greet the kids, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will have a Christmas Eve Eucharist at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. This will be the principal service observing the Nativity. A spoken service of Morning Prayer will be offered Christmas Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.