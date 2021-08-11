WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross and Westminster Presbyterian Church are holding a blood drive at the church, 1941 Shorter Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code WPC.
SATURDAY
Mountain Springs Church monthly meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The public is invited and welcome. It’s on CCC Road off Old Summerville Road, between Pleasant Valley Church and the Berry College check station. MtSpringsChurch.com.
SUNDAY
Ambassadors for Christ and Greater Christ Temple will host a free back to school event at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the church, 1321 Martin Luther King Blvd. Prayer kits, school supplies and food while supplies last. All are welcome.
UPCOMING
NWGa Center for Independent Living will host a virtual Housing Town Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with special guest Wendy Davis, chair of Rome’s Special Committee on Housing. For the link, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
Songs and Stories with Tommy Townsend of the Waylon Jennings Band will take place on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rome History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Hospitality House Thrift Store semi annual Ladies Boutique Sale continues until Saturday, Aug. 21. Shop at 610 Shorter Ave. Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will hold a one-night revival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Rickie Studdard will be the speaker and they will also have special singers.
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.