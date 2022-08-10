THURSDAY
Compassionate Friends will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at Life Church, 17 John Davenport Drive. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling at any age please join us.
FRIDAY
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host a free Twilight Dance Party with DJ from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. Cutoff to call to attend is noon. Tours of the history display also are available by appointment from 3-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Donations appreciated. 770-647-8369.
The monthly “Ask a Lawyer Day” will be in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Conference Room 332, on Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters.
UPCOMING
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The meeting is public.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meeting is public.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will take part in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at GE Trails, 1389 Redmond Circle. For more information follow Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook or Instagram or call 706-295-6310.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will take part in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Demonstration Garden at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For information follow Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook or Instagram or call 706-295-6310.
Indra Thomas Sings Jazz with the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com and Kroger in Rome. Tickets, including $10 student tickets will be available at the door.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library End of Summer Auction showcasing a wide variety of books for young readers runs through Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of items available in the auction, visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
