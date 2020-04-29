THURSDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting a COVID-19 focus group conversation for people with disabilities at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, on Zoom. Join the meeting via phone by calling 301-715-8592 or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8353921775?pwd=TUpsRE1TYlFPWWxTWFl4TVovSTJ3Zz09. Meeting ID is 835 392 1775. Password is 142581. The meeting will be captioned. For questions or assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The two Rome area Rotary clubs will join together for a virtual meeting Thursday, April 30. at noon. Zoom registration information is being emailed separately to maintain attendee lists and help with security. The session will open at 11:40 a.m. to allow members to chat with each other prior to the meeting.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by emergency conditions involving public safety. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706/270-5000.
FRIDAY
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a called meeting Friday, May 1, at 8 a.m. It will be a closed session only, to discuss personnel. No action will be taken.
MONDAY
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. There will be no caucus. The board will meet in person, but in order to maintain safe, social distancing, attendance is limited to a total of 10 designated personnel. To attend virtually, call 1-385-404-0792 and enter the passcode 530 264 070#.
CANCELLATIONS
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June will be canceled at this time. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Lovejoy Community Services, Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will not have their African violet sale on May 10 because of the coronavirus as most of our members are seniors.
