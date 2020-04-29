Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.