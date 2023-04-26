WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. The meeting is public. For more information, call 706-270-5000.
The public is invited to celebrate Georgia Cities Week with a tour of the City of Rome Water Reclamation Facility, 212 Black’s Bluff Road, from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 26. Learn about the scientific processes used to treat water from various sources to ensure clean water reenters our rivers.
THURSDAY
The public is invited to celebrate Georgia Cities Week with an evening of history at Ft. Norton from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Meet at the Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive, at 6 p.m. for a Roman Rose Trolley ride to the facility or bike or walk the trail up Jackson Hill.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Coosa Country Club. Cost: $25. Mary Margaret Mauer will speak about Restoration Rome. RSVP by Thursday, April 27, to Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 770-757-5155.
FRIDAY
The public is invited to celebrate Georgia Cities Week with a ribbon cutting at the Rome Community Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28. Learn about the services at the newly renovated former Rome Senior Center.
SATURDAY
A Turkey Shoot to benefit Mike Williams is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Rome Shriners Club, 109 Bells Ferry Road. $6 per round. Prizes of hams, turkeys and more.
SUNDAY
Kingdom Church International, 5415 Calhoun Road NE, Adairsville, is holding a Family & Friends Day on Sunday, April 30. Breakfast, 8:45 a.m.; Life Answers, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Dinner to follow.
UPCOMING
Mackey Masonic Lodge 120, 8 Craven St., Cave Spring, will have their annual spring barbecue fundraiser on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandwiches, $8; Plates, $12; By the pound, $14. Cold drinks available. Carry out or eat in.
One Community United is hosting a free celebration of local art and culture, RoFlo Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Broad Street in Downtown Rome. Live music, craft and food vendors, kids; activities.
Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley will sponsor a 5K run and health walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, starting from the Rome Braves Stadium. Cost is $25 for the run, $20 for the health walk. Register online at HabitatCoosaValley.org or the Habitat Restore, 540 E. First Ave.
The WeCARE Veterans Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Rome Civic Center on Civic Center Drive. The free resource fair will feature over 40 government and nonprofit agencies that provide services for military veterans.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Auction features three showcases of books related to the Scriptures, Christianity and Judaism at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit the library website, shrls.org. The auction will close Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.