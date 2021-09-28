TUESDAY
One Community United is hosting a Rome City Board of Education candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, on Facebook @One Community United, Rome, Georgia.
WEDNESDAY
The League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County is hosting a Rome City school board candidate forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information and to watch, visit their Facebook page @LWVRomeFloydCo.
NAMI Rome is offering Family-To-Family, a free 8-week course on how to be an effective caretaker, family member, or friend of someone living with a mental illness. Classes meet Sundays from 2-4:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 3. Register by Sept. 29. For more information and registration call Bonnie at 706-506-8314.
THURSDAY
The League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County is hosting a Rome City Commission candidate forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information and to watch,visit their Facebook page @LWVRomeFloydCo.
Blood Assurance is offering free sickle-cell trait testing to blood donors through Sept. 30. The disease predominately affects African Americans and is the most common inherited genetic disorder in the U.S. To schedule an appointment visit BloodAssurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
WEEKEND
The Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd will host the Fourth Annual Sporting Clays Shoot on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Floyd County Wildlife Association, 909 Holland Road. Registration is at 8 a.m. Shoot is at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per person. Lunch will be provided and prizes awarded. For more information contact Ken Kizziah at 706-802-8624 or Sue Voils at 706-233-3543.
Friends of the Library will hold a hardback used book sale from Sunday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A presale event is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets for that are $5, kids free with parents.
The City of Rome is offering free play at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in honor of Georgia Cities Week from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Tennis equipment will also be available. Call 706-236-4490 to reserve a free court.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department created a scavenger hunt for Georgia Cities Week complete with clues and prizes. Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, it can be downloaded at RomeGa.us/Planning. Copies also will be available during business hours at the planning office, 607 Broad St.
UPCOMING
The Rome Transit Department will be offering free rides on the Main Line Fixed Route bus service starting Monday, Oct. 4, and running through Dec. 31., In appreciation of current customers and to encourage new passengers. For transit route maps visit, RomeGa.us/Transit.
American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. from 3-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter code WPC.
NAMI Rome will hold their annual National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding candlelight service on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 7-8 p.m. at Cave Spring Baptist Church, 4 Old Cedartown Road. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
The League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County is hosting a Cave Spring City Council candidate forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information and to watch,visit their Facebook page @LWVRomeFloydCo.
The Floyd County Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. The meeting begins at noon, arrive early to order lunch. The featured speakers are the six candidates running for Rome City Commission, Ward 2.
Rome Social Club’s luncheon will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $20. Please wear a mask. Social distancing encouraged. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
The Downtown Rome Tennis & Pickleball Center is offering free pickleball clinics in honor of Georgia Cities Week on Thursday, Oct. 7, between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. To reserve a space, call 706-290-0072.
The Rome-Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park is hosting a free preschool activity program, Little Critters, for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent or guardian, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in honor of Georgia Cities Week. Call 706-622-6435 to reserve a space.
The City of Rome is sponsoring storyteller Bob Harris presenting legends and lore at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, on the grounds of the Rome Clocktower in honor of Georgia Cities Week. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. The event is free; please wear a mask.
The Rome Area History Center is hosting the annual Haunted on Broad Tours on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, as a fundraiser. Tickets are $10 and are available online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org; please wear a mask.
The Rome Downtown Development Authority is hosting the annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers, a free bluegrass street festival downtown, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. For details on all the festivities, visit FiddlinFest.com.
Cars On Broad will return on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1-5 p.m. in conjunction with Fiddlin’ Fest in downtown Rome. Entry is free. Registration begins at 10 a.m. For more information and to preregister, visit ArmucheeRuritan.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk, 320 W. Third St. To register and receive updates, visit alz.org/walk.
Elevation House is holding a free drive-thru World Mental Health Day Fall Festival from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. For more information, visit their Facebook page @ElevationHouseRomeGA.
The Lunar Bike Ride well be held on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5-8:30 p.m. at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. Entry is $5 per person. Helmets required for ages 16 and under. For more information, contact Julie at julieblantonsmith@gmail.com.
Friends of the Library is hosting five showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, to take input on services needed for the aging population in the 15-county region.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Food orders will be from the menu. For more information, contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.