TUESDAY
Floyd County Public Works will close Big Texas Valley Road at No. 5963 from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, through 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, to repair a failed cross drain. Detours at Sike Storey Road and Texas Valley Road to the north, and Fouche Gap Road and Huffaker Road to the south.
The Coosa Valley Chapter of the Georgia State Retirees Association will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Rome Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Speaker is GSRA president Beverly Littlefield. All retired state employees and other interested persons are welcome.
THURSDAY
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is presenting a free 6-week online workshop, Living Well with Chronic Conditions, at 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 15-Oct. 20. If you don’t have a computer or Internet, both can be provided at no cost. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call Wellness Coordinator Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The meeting is public.
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Bob Richards Regional Youth Detention Center, 200 Marable Way in Rome for corrections officers, counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service, housekeepers and general staff. Bring your Social Security card, valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED. For more details, call the RYDC at 706-295-6035.
SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments must be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
UPCOMING
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host its annual Finster Fest art and music festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5. Free parking and shuttle at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden. Handicap parking available on site.
The Pepperell High School Class of 1972 will hold their 50 year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Contact phsclassof72@gmail.com for more information if you are interested in attending.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.