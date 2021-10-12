FRIDAY
The Lunar Bike Ride will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5-8:30 p.m. at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. Entry is $5 per person. Helmets required for ages 16 and under. For more information, contact Julie at julieblantonsmith@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
Mount Tabor Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, will hold its Cars and Crafts in the Country festival and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Entry fee for car show is $25; preregistration discount is $20. For more information, call 706-235-3675 or text 706-802-9905.
Friends of the Library is hosting five showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
UPCOMING
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, to take input on services needed for the aging population in the 15-county region.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Food orders will be from the menu. For more information, contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
The students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will sponsor a cook-out and basketball free throw on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-5 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, for ages 6 to 14, free throw for children 10 to 14. Respond by Thursday, Oct. 28, by calling 770-547-8369 or emailing kenney.allen41@gmail.com, if you are planning to attend. Everything is free. Children are to be chaperoned by parents.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away Free Groceries on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID needed. For more information, call 706-234-6413.
The 2021 Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. The cost for a float entry is $100 and the deadline to sign up is Monday, Nov. 15. Applications for entries are now available on the website at RomeChristmasParade.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.