TUESDAY
Floyd County Public Works will close Ervin Coker Drive at Plainville Road through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, to replace a failed cross drain. Traffic should detour by using Plainville Road, Ga. 53, Ga. 140, and Ervin Coker Road.
WEDNESDAY
The regular monthly meeting of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
THURSDAY
Compassionate Friends will be having their monthly meeting at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling and are struggling with grief, join us at Life Church, 17 John Davenport Drive.
FRIDAY
Our House, a domestic violence shelter in Polk County, is holding a Stand Up for Hope Comedy Night fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 at StandUpForHope.com.
SATURDAY
Rome Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95 is sponsoring a Veterans Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway. Cover charge is $10 per couple. Door prize drawings. Snack bar will be open; no alcohol will be served.
A Cars, Crafts and Cycles in the Country fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road in Armuchee. Advance registration: $20; $25 on the day of the show. Grand prize and trophies. Food concessions. For more information, call 706-235-3675 or text 706-802-9905.
Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will host Hallowed Hauntings Storytelling on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. for all ages and a scarier 8:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $6 for one show or $10 for both. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
American Legion Post 506 is hosting a barbecue rib plate sale and drawing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 15, at 21 Peachtree St. Rib plates, $10; hamburger or hot dog plates, $5. Sides are baked beans, slaw and soda or water. For more info call Roy at 706-766-4430.
SUNDAY
Cosmopolitan United Methodist Church, at the corner of Fincher and Mill streets in Cave Spring, celebrates its 153rd year of service to the community beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. The Rev. Brian Tillman will bring the message. The community is invited. For questions, call 404-759-3918.
UPCOMING
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 290 Black’s Bluff Road, will be having revival from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Ricky Studdard will bring the message on Tuesday and Thursday. Everyone is invited.
Georgia’s Rome will host Haunted on Broad tours the last two weekends in October, on Oct. 21, 22, 28 & 29. Tour groups will depart from the Rome-Floyd County Library at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
The Armuchee High School classes of 1956 and 1957 will jointly meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon at Roma Mia, 3401 Martha Berry Highway.
The Children’s Ministry of West Rome Baptist Church is hosting JUMPSTART3 Live Experience, a free family fun night, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the main Worship Center, 914 Shorter Ave. For more information on registration, visit WestRome.org/events or call 706-232-9722.
The Rome-Floyd ECO Center has partnered with the Rome Area History Center to offer Haunted River Tours at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 30, departing from Heritage Park. Tickets are $15. For questions, call 706-622-6435.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Tree Spotting with Terry, Keith and John” on Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. They will start and end at the Floyd County Extension Office on the Fourth Avenue side underneath the flag pole. Wear comfortable walking shoes. For questions, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders for a Brunswick Stew Sale at Model Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit their scholarship fund. Gallons, $30; half gallons, $16; quarts $8. The Friendly River Homemakers Club also will be offering a variety of goodies. To order, call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343.
The Everett Springs School Reunion will be held for the final time on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Tabor Church in Everett Springs. They will meet at the church at 11 a.m. and a covered-dish lunch will begin at noon. All former students are urged to attend.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Fall Silent Auction is underway through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Five showcases. For a complete list of items, visit shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase. Proceeds benefit the library.
The {strong style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}American Rosie the Riveter Association{/strong} is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.