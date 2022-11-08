THURSDAY
Rome Area Writers is hosting a free program, “How to structure a novel,” by Georgia Author of the Year Fran Stewart at their monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Etowah Room of the Rome Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The public is invited.
If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling at any age, join Compassionate Friends for their monthly meeting Thursday, Nov 10, at 6 p.m. at Life Church. 17 John Davenport Drive.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd is hosting their Wags, Whiskers and Wine Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Preserve, 127 Winding Road. Dinner, music, entertainment and auction. Tickets are limited and available at Wet Petz, 610 Shorter Ave.; The Backyard Boutique, 1201 Dean Ave.; and Sue’s Barber Shop, 2510 Shorter Ave., or call 706-506-1079 to reserve.
FRIDAY
Floyd County Homemakers Council will hold their 65th Christmas in November homemakers’ bazaar on Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Door prizes, free parking. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Proceeds benefit local charities and educational scholarships.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Trash to Treasure,” a crafting workshop led by County Solid Waste Director Emma Wells, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rome/Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. Two projects each for adults and children. Limit 20 participants. To register, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
UPCOMING
Georgia State Retirees Association will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All current and future state retirees welcome. Check the GSRA website for more information.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast at the Rome Civic Center, 405 Civic Center Drive, on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6-11 a.m. Advance tickets are available from any member at $7. Cost is $8 at the door on the day of the event. Dine in or take out. All proceeds go to local Optimist youth work.
Floyd Felines is having a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the East Rome McDonald’s, 1504 Turner McCall Blvd. For $5, you get unlimited pancakes, a sausage patty and your choice of coffee, tea or water. For tickets, send an email to FloydFelines@gmail.com or a message through Facebook, or just come out that day.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.