WEDNESDAY
The New Romans Club November luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Coosa Country Club. The program is “Interior Decorating” by Leah Ennis. Please wear a mask when socializing. Seating will be socially distant. Cost is $19. For reservations contact Ruth Patton at ruthpatton6277@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
THURSDAY
The Highland Rivers Foundation board of directors will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, via teleconference due to pandemic conditions. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706/270-5000.
Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd is having its annual Wags, Whiskers and Wine fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lawrence Plantation. Tickets, at $50 each, are on sale through Nov. 5 at Wet Petz, Backyard Pet Boutique and on the ARF website. The event includes dinner, an auction and entertainment. Call 706-233-3543 for more information.
Rome Shakespeare Festival presents the Halloween Hit: Dracula at the RAD Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth Ave. from Thursday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 8. Tickets are $18 and are available by visiting TheRad.biz or RomeShakespeareFestival.com.
SATURDAY
The Rome Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser is continuing virtually this year on Saturday, Nov. 7. Participants can connect through a community app developed with special features to replicate the traditional components of the event. Visit georgiawalk.org to register and learn more.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, is offering a free, outdoor movie night at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. They will be showing “Remember the Titans,” serving popcorn and drinks, playing cornhole, and hosting a truck. Everyone is invited. Please maintain a safe social distance and bring your own chair and blanket.
UPCOMING
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Ave., will hold a Veterans Day BBQ/stew/wings sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Plates, $12; BBQ, $16/pound; stew, $32/gallon, $8/quart or $4/pint. A second food sale and yard sale is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Tables available for rent at $10. Proceeds go to the scholarship fund and holiday food boxes. Call 706-346-0119 to preorder.
The Rome/Floyd Branch of the NAACP will hold elections for officers for the next two years from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the KAB Center, 41 Washington Drive. All members in good standing can cast a vote. For more information call 706-204-4176 or /706-204-6112.
The Rev. Charles Dotson’s Memorial Songfest is canceled this year due to the pandemic. Instead, Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., and the Songfest Committee will have a fish fry from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the church. Plates are $7, sandwiches are $4. Proceeds go to the Thanksgiving day Love Feast. Any other donations can be sent to PO Box 161, Rome, GA.
The American Red Cross NWGa Chapter, 112 John Maddox Drive, will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies free of charge. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or log on to redcrossblood.org.
ONGOING
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.