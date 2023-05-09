Floyd County Public Works will close the single lane bridge on Little Texas Valley Road to through traffic on Wednesday May 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is being performed on the wooden floor of the bridge. Traffic will use Scenic Road as the detour until work is complete.
THURSDAY
Compassionate Friends meeting will be held on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. For more information, call 706-506-6108.
SATURDAY
The Letter Carriers Food Drive is on Saturday, May 13. If you put your non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox your United States Postal Service letter carrier will deliver that donation to a local food bank.
UPCOMING
The WeCARE Veterans Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Rome Civic Center on Civic Center Drive. The free resource fair will feature over 40 government and nonprofit agencies that provide services for military veterans.
Harbor House Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser for the child advocacy center will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children under 16, available online at GiveButter.com/HHspellingbee
Georgia Highlands College, 3175 Cedartown Highway, will host 2 events on Saturday, May 20. The Inaugural Fishing Rodeo at Paris Lake is at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Inaugural Cars on Campus Car Show starting at noon. For more information, visit fish.highlands.edu and carshow.highlands.edu.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
The AGES Reunion will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.
