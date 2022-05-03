TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, May 3, at Coosa Country Club. RSVP for lunch was required by April 27. Speakers are Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Luke Martin and Rep. Katie Dempsey. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at noon.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Speaker is genealogist Pat Millican. For reservations contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
THURSDAY
The Floyd County Democratic Party will hold its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, via teleconference due to the pandemic. The meeting is open to the public. For connection information call 706-270-5000.
Childhood Stories from the Outer Hills with storyteller Bob Harris will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, on the lawn of Clocktower Hill. The event is free. Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks.
FRIDAY
A Clocktower Painting Party to benefit the Clocktower Restoration Fund will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, on the patio of the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk. Cost is $30 per person. Reserve your seat online at: RomeGeorgia.org/Arts.
SATURDAY
The annual ArtsFest in downtown Rome will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features over 55 arts and craft vendors as well as live music and family activities. Free all-day parking at the 4th Avenue Parking Deck.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast, at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, with the Rev. Robert Boatner preaching. For more information call 706-266-6324.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will celebrate Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 7, with live outdoor music from 1-3 p.m. Picnicking encouraged. Bring blankets and chairs or reserve a table at 706-808-0800. Admission (11 a.m.-5 p.m.): $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+ and $5 for students. Children under 12 and Chattooga residents are free.
The Rome African Violet Study Group’s annual Mother’s Day African violet sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St., along with a yard sale with many yard and garden items, including other plants.
West Rome High School Class of 1962 will hold their 60th class reunion on Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at the Landmark Restaurant on Martha Berry Highway. Ordering lunch from the menu. For more information call 770-546-2771 (S. Rood) or 706-802-8319 (J. Chumley).
Downtown History Tour — Places of Worship will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, from the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org or at one of the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Centers. All proceeds benefit the history center.
Clocktower Tours hosted by the Rome Area History Center will run from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Tickets are $10, and may be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org. All proceeds benefit the Clocktower Restoration Fund.
UPCOMING
Way of the Cross will be having a huge yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at 208 Darlington Drive. All proceeds will go toward a youth trip to Florida.
Northside Elementary School Reunion will be held at Ridge Ferry Park’s main pavilion on Saturday, May 14, from noon until 2 p.m. Anyone who attended or worked at Northside is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
Paradise Garden Foundation, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville will host the May Artist Market from 11a.m.- 4.p.m. Saturday, May 14. Admission is reduced to $10 general; $5 students and seniors; free for ages 12 and under and Chattooga County residents. Information: ParadiseGardenFoundation.org, Facebook @ Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, or 706-808-0800.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
The Public Safety Expo returns to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Special equipment from numerous agencies on display, activities for all ages, recruiting tables, child safety seat inspections and more.
NWGA Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual class on Amazon’s Alexa & Echo services & accessibility features from 2-4 p.m. Monday, May 23. Each participant will receive an Amazon Echo device. RSVP soon, slots are limited. Call 706-314-0008 or email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.