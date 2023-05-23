The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive. The meeting is public.
SATURDAY
The United Veterans of the Armed Forces will hold their annual Memorial Day Yard Sale and Cookout from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the corner of North Broad and Davis streets. A 50 inch smart TV will be raffled off. Contact 706-266-6200 for more information.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, May 27, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. The menu includes hotdogs, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome!
Aanamchara Gallery will host a free watercolor workshop, an introduction to professional methods and materials, on Saturday, May 27, at 419 S. College St., Cedartown from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. RSVP required. 706-331-9753 john9897@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E.14th St., will have a Women’s Month Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Alisha Thomas-Searcy, former candidate for state school superintendent, will be the guest speaker.
UPCOMING
The AGES Reunion will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking ordersthrough Tuesday, June 6, for its annual Brunswick stew sale fundraiser for pickup Saturday, June 17, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway. Gallon $30, half gallon $16, quart $8. To order call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343. Also, the Friendly Rivers Homemakers Club Bake Sale will be at the pickup location.
Mercy Care is hosting A Day for Grandparents on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Outdoor activities, crafts, lunch and more. For more info contact Selena Hodges at 706-291-8496, ext. 3.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th Street, will host part of the community Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Former Georgia state representative Tyrone Brooks will be the guest speaker.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.
