TUESDAY
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church Christian Life Center, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. FCS Superintendent Glenn White will discuss the proposed ELOST on the ballot. The public is invited to attend.
WEDNESDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual Mental Health Town Hall from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. For the meeting link or to request materials in an alternate format, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 706-314-0008.
THURSDAY
The Board of Trustees for the Sara Hightower Regional Library System will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meetings are public.
SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
The Public Safety Expo returns to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Special equipment from numerous agencies on display, activities for all ages, recruiting tables, child safety seat inspections and more.
A community celebration honoring veterans & military service will be held Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time in the Hopewell Community Center at McCord’s Crossroads, 7290 County Road 16, Centre, Ala. Patriotic program, live music, auction, BBQ plate free for veterans, $10 suggested donation for others.
UPCOMING
NWGA Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual class on Amazon’s Alexa & Echo services & accessibility features from 2-4 p.m. Monday, May 23. Each participant will receive an Amazon Echo device. RSVP soon, slots are limited. Call 706-314-0008 or email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The Celanese Village Kids Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Riverside (formerly Celanese Baptist) Church. All kids and their family who grew up in Celanese are invited to attend. For more information please call 706-506-1389.
A benefit concert for the Family Resource Center will feature local favorite Scott Thompson and friends on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For details and ticket information, visit ExchangeClubFRC.org.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678 986-0285.
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.