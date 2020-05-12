THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will have a Zoom meeting Thursday, May 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, we are here for you. Please join us. Text DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 for the Meeting ID and Password or any questions.
SATURDAY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will hold open auditions for the 6th annual Shakespeare Festival on the Town Green at The River Arts District Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth Ave., on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 1-5 p.m. Auditions are by appointment in groups of five. Actors can reserve a time slot by calling 770-289-3215. For more information visit romeshakespearefestival.com
CANCELLATIONS
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Sirron for local youth, which was scheduled to begin on May 30, has been canceled, along with the May 9 open house. New dates will be announced later. For more information about the camp, contact Norris Allen Sr. at gladysallen@att.net or 770 547-8369.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June will be canceled at this time. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
